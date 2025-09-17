Mumbai: Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Surge; Dengue, Gastro Decline In City, Shows BMC Data | Representational pic

Mumbai: Fresh data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Epidemic Cell revealed a mixed trend in monsoon-related illnesses this year, with cases of malaria and chikungunya showing an uptick, while dengue and several waterborne diseases saw a decline compared to 2024.

According to the data, malaria cases in the city climbed sharply in 2025. Between January and September 15, Mumbai recorded 6,277 cases compared to 5,182 during the same period last year. The spike was most visible in August, with 5,706 cases this year against 4,021 in August 2024. Chikungunya too registered a rise, with 542 cases reported so far this year as against 366 in the January–September period of 2024, reported the Indian Express, citing the data.

Dengue Case Declining

On the other hand, dengue showed a downward trend overall, with 2,724 cases logged until September 15 this year, lower than the 3,435 cases recorded in the same period last year. However, August figures reflected a marginal increase from 1,979 cases in 2024 to 2,319 in 2025.

Waterborne diseases presented a mixed picture. Gastroenteritis cases dropped from 6,599 last year to 5,989 this year, with August alone showing a dip from 6,133 cases to 5,774. Hepatitis, however, saw a modest increase, with 913 cases reported so far in 2025 compared to 791 during the same period in 2024. Covid-19 continued to ease in the city, with just 1,116 cases reported this year, significantly down from 1,837 last year. The decline was reflected in August as well, where cases reduced from 1,775 in 2024 to 1,111 this year.

The BMC has attributed the changing disease trends to intensified preventive measures. Civic health teams carried out house-to-house fever surveys, screening over 22 lakh residents across 4.7 lakh homes in the first half of September. Vector-control campaigns were stepped up to eliminate mosquito breeding, while hospitals undertook cleanliness drives to reduce infection risks.

Health experts pointed out that monsoon conditions such as flooding, stagnant water, humidity and overcrowding often trigger seasonal illnesses. “While malaria and chikungunya cases increased between August and September, overall incidence dropped in September, similar to last year’s pattern,” BMC officials stated, according to the report. Authorities have urged citizens to remove stagnant water and maintain hygiene to curb further spread of monsoon-related diseases.