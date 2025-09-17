 Mumbai: Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Surge; Dengue, Gastro Decline In City, Shows BMC Data
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Surge; Dengue, Gastro Decline In City, Shows BMC Data

Mumbai: Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Surge; Dengue, Gastro Decline In City, Shows BMC Data

According to the BMC data, malaria cases in the city climbed sharply in 2025. Between January and September 15, Mumbai recorded 6,277 cases compared to 5,182 during the same period last year. The spike was most visible in August, with 5,706 cases this year against 4,021 in August 2024.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Surge; Dengue, Gastro Decline In City, Shows BMC Data | Representational pic

Mumbai: Fresh data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Epidemic Cell revealed a mixed trend in monsoon-related illnesses this year, with cases of malaria and chikungunya showing an uptick, while dengue and several waterborne diseases saw a decline compared to 2024.

According to the data, malaria cases in the city climbed sharply in 2025. Between January and September 15, Mumbai recorded 6,277 cases compared to 5,182 during the same period last year. The spike was most visible in August, with 5,706 cases this year against 4,021 in August 2024. Chikungunya too registered a rise, with 542 cases reported so far this year as against 366 in the January–September period of 2024, reported the Indian Express, citing the data.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 'City Records 38 Malaria And 28 Dengue Cases Daily In Last Fortnight,' Says BMC
article-image

Dengue Case Declining

On the other hand, dengue showed a downward trend overall, with 2,724 cases logged until September 15 this year, lower than the 3,435 cases recorded in the same period last year. However, August figures reflected a marginal increase from 1,979 cases in 2024 to 2,319 in 2025.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: Leaders, Including Jaishankar, Amit Shah, Donald Trump, Extend Birthday Wishes
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: Leaders, Including Jaishankar, Amit Shah, Donald Trump, Extend Birthday Wishes
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade Discussions
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade Discussions
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing

Waterborne diseases presented a mixed picture. Gastroenteritis cases dropped from 6,599 last year to 5,989 this year, with August alone showing a dip from 6,133 cases to 5,774. Hepatitis, however, saw a modest increase, with 913 cases reported so far in 2025 compared to 791 during the same period in 2024. Covid-19 continued to ease in the city, with just 1,116 cases reported this year, significantly down from 1,837 last year. The decline was reflected in August as well, where cases reduced from 1,775 in 2024 to 1,111 this year.

The BMC has attributed the changing disease trends to intensified preventive measures. Civic health teams carried out house-to-house fever surveys, screening over 22 lakh residents across 4.7 lakh homes in the first half of September. Vector-control campaigns were stepped up to eliminate mosquito breeding, while hospitals undertook cleanliness drives to reduce infection risks.

Health experts pointed out that monsoon conditions such as flooding, stagnant water, humidity and overcrowding often trigger seasonal illnesses. “While malaria and chikungunya cases increased between August and September, overall incidence dropped in September, similar to last year’s pattern,” BMC officials stated, according to the report. Authorities have urged citizens to remove stagnant water and maintain hygiene to curb further spread of monsoon-related diseases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2025: How To Buy Authentic Garba Tickets Online and Avoid Scams

Navratri 2025: How To Buy Authentic Garba Tickets Online and Avoid Scams

Mumbai: Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Surge; Dengue, Gastro Decline In City, Shows BMC Data

Mumbai: Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Surge; Dengue, Gastro Decline In City, Shows BMC Data

'This Is Some Crazy Stuff...': ₹998 Crore Nagpur Flyover Built 1.5 Metre Above Family's Balcony...

'This Is Some Crazy Stuff...': ₹998 Crore Nagpur Flyover Built 1.5 Metre Above Family's Balcony...

'PM Narendra Modi, A Strong National Leader': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes PM Modi On His 75th...

'PM Narendra Modi, A Strong National Leader': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes PM Modi On His 75th...

Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected Today, Konkan Coast On Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected Today, Konkan Coast On Yellow Alert