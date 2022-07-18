Mumbai: Malaria cases detected among migrants living on footpath in Parel

KEM Hospital Parel | Google

As many as 50 per cent of Malaria cases have been reported from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s F-South ward ward this month. This ward includes the areas of Parel, Lalbaug and Hindmata.

According to the BMC data, 19 of the 35 cases were diagnosed among the migrant patients staying on the pavement outside hospitals such as Tata Memorial and King Edward Memorial (KEM).

A senior health official said, for the first time most of the cases were detected among the migrant patients living outside the hospitals. Earlier there would only two to three cases among them. The ward has many hospitals and patients and their relatives come for low-cost treatment from across Maharashtra and India. “Nearly 54 per cent of Malaria cases were diagnosed among these patients as they are staying on the footpath. Out of the 19 cases, we could trace only six of them as the others may have returned to their native or might have gone to some other footpath to stay,” said Priyesh Shinde, Pest Control Officer, F South ward.

Dengue cases low

On the other hand, dengue cases are low as only 175 Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding spots have been detected. Around 50 breeding spots of Anopheles mosquito larvae (responsible for Malaria) were found across the ward.

Civic authorities have started fumigating the breeding spots so that there is no major dengue or malaria outbreak.

However, last week the NGO, Praja Foundation revealed through a Right To Information query that the F/South ward in Mumbai had treated 528 malaria cases last year. In the last decade, the ward has registered over 6,900 malaria cases through BMC dispensaries.

Senior health officials from the civic health department said there are many mills, railway workshops, and dilapidated buildings in the Dadar, Matunga, Parel and Lalbaug areas where there quite a few spots where water gets accumulated. “All these areas become the hotspots and there is no inspection in these areas until complaints are being made by citizens,” he said.