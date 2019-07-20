Mumbai: Malad wall collapse death toll touches 31

Mumbai: The death toll in the July 2 wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East touched 31 Saturday with the death of 50-year-old Basanti Kishor Sharma in civic- run Cooper Hospital, an official said.
She was one of the over 90 people who were injured in the incident, the official added. The state government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and had also asked the BMC to give an equal amount.
