Mumbai: Malad to be new ward, proposal sent for approval

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a new ward in Malad and the said proposal has been sent to the law committee for approval.

Currently, the BMC has 24 wards in the city in which the M-North ward falls in Malad west area where the populationis 9,59,595. As the existing mechanism is falling short to provide services to citizens, the authorities have proposed a new ward. The local representatives and citizens have been demanding a new ward office in the Malad area for many years. The proposal stated that the BMC has decided to bifurcate the M-North ward into two parts i.e. M-North should be divided into M-East and MWest ward while the existing P-North ward should be considered as M-West ward and a new building will be constructed for M-East ward. Corporators from Prabhag number 36 to 45 will come under the M-East ward and 32 to 35 and 46 to 48 will come under the M-West ward. Construction work of the M-North office is going on and it will be used for the MWest ward in the future.

Assistant commissioner of P-North and chief engineer of planning and development will search for new land for the construction of the M-East ward. The staff of M-north will be divided into two wards and there is a need to create 17 new posts to run both the offices.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:12 AM IST