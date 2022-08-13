Mumbai: Malad man approach cops after harassment from loan sharks | Photo: Representative Image

Trusting a mobile loan application proved costly for a 34-year-old typist from Malad. The victim had downloaded a mobile loan app on his phone as he was in need of money and had also taken and repaid the loan from the said app. However, the harassment of the victim started when he started receiving loan money in his bank account, without having requested for loans. The victim then started receiving threatening messages from loan recovery agents asking him to repay the loans, else they would call his relatives and malign his image. The fraudsters also shared obscene images to the victim, threatening to send them to those in his contact list.

According to the Kurar police, the complainant is a resident of Kurar Village in Malad. On June 24, the victim, who was in need of money, had downloaded a mobile loan app on his phone and had shared his identity, bank account details and his photograph on the said app. After some time, the victim learnt on the app that a loan of Rs 2000 had been approved and Rs 1200 was credited in his bank account. The victim had made payment of the said loan on June 29. The victim had totally taken loans on at least five occasions from the app and had repaid it in time.

As per the victim, from July 27 till August 02, the victim had received loan money in his bank account, without having applied for any loan. On August 07, the victim received abusive messages on his phone from loan recovery agents, asking him to repay the loan money. The agents also threatened to call his relatives and send his morphed obscene image to those in his contact list. Harassed with this, the victim approached the police and got a criminal offence registered on Saturday. The victim has also provided nine mobile numbers of recovery agents to the police.

The police has registered a case on charges of acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, criminal intimidation, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource.