Mumbai: Malad cops recover 100% amount lost in cyber fraud

Mumbai: The Malad Police have recovered 100 percent amount of Rs 1.61 lakh that a 37-year-old woman lost to a cyber fraud, wherein she was asked to share her privy bank details on the pretext of updating her bank's Know-Your-Customer (KYC) form. Police said that the complainant's timely approach helped them make a full recovery of the lost money and stop the payment.

Police said that the 'golden hours' which are the first six hours after the transaction, proved to be very crucial to recover the amount, as once the time increases, the reversal of transaction will become possible either by the bank or the wallet.

According to police, the woman was allegedly duped by an unidentified accused and had approached Malad Police on July 13. The woman, who is working as an LIC agent, said in her statement that she has received a text message on her mobile phone, claiming that she has not updated her KYC form, owing to which her mobile connection will be discontinued. The message also had a number, wherein the woman called up to ensure her KYC is updated and mobile number is not disconnected.

Upon calling, the woman was asked to download a screen-sharing application from the PlayStore, which gave the fraudster access to the phone to the fraudster. While talking to her, the fraudster asked her to transfer Rs 10, only to get the privy bank details like PIN and OTP, following which the woman lost Rs 1.61 lakh in a series of transactions. She then approached Malad Police and immediately contacted the e-wallet company to get the transaction reversed.