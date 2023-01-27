Mumbai makes it to the list of world's top 10 overrated cities; Bangkok ranks first

Juhu beach | Bandra collective

Mumbai, London, Paris, etc. are among the top 10 cities in the world according to a recent examination of internet ratings by tourists.

The list assesses the chance of travellers being "disappointed" by a trip based on analysis of thousands of reviews posted on travel rating platforms for 85 locations worldwide.

Bangkok tops the list of most overrated cities in the world

According to data analysts' evaluation on behalf of kingcasinobonus.uk, Bangkok was named the most disappointing city, with a 16.6% likelihood of tourists feeling let down. Khaosan Road was determined to be the most underwhelming attraction in the Thai capital.

At number two in the list was the Turkish beach resort city Antalya. The disappointment rating there is 16.5 per cent. Singapore follows Antalya with a rating od 15.8 per cent in disappointing tourists. According to analysis, both city's most disappointing experiences were Water Planet Aqua Park and Orchard Road respectively.

Munich and Rimini make it to the top five

Completing the list of top five overrated cities, Munich, Germany and Rimini, Italy joined the list with a rating of 15.7 percent and 14.2 per cent respectively.

London and Paris shared the same disappointment rating of 13.8 per cent likelihood of disappointing tourists. UK's London Eye and France's Montmartre were named as the most overrated attractions by the tourists.

“In particular, the London Eye ferris wheel, Buckingham Palace, and the Big Ben tower received poor reviews,” reads the London entry.

“The majority of its visitors felt bored and led them to the conclusion that these sights and the city itself are totally overrated. It’s time to look for new must-see places in London… Street food, concerts, nightlife, and art may be more interesting than old buildings and monarch sightings by future generations.”

Mumbai ranks at number 7

Mumbai ranks at number 7 in the list of most overrated cities in the world. City's Juhu Beach is the tourist attraction that was considered as an overrated attraction by tourists.

Most “overrated” cities according to reviews:

1. Bangkok; 16.6 per cent

2. Antalya; 16.5 per cent

3. Singapore; 15.8 per cent

4. Munich; 15.7 per cent

5. Rimini; 14.2 per cent

6. Miami; 13.9 per cent

7. Mumbai; 13.9 per cent

8. London; 13.8 per cent

9. Paris; 13.8 per cent

10. Tokyo; 13.6 per cent

