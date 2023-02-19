Mumbai: Make-up artist on bike collides with leopard in Film City | Representative Image

Mumbai: A make-up artist on a motorbike collided with a leopard inside the Goregaon Film City on Friday night, a forest official said on Saturday.

Shravan Vishwakarma, 23, was returning home after dropping a friend when he saw a pig running across the road, the official said. Moments later he collided with a leopard which was chasing the pig.

Leopard left spot without harming man

Vishwakarma fell from his bike and suffered injuries and also fell unconscious. He was admitted to hospital and is recovering, the official said.

Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra Forest Department, said it appeared to be an accident. Even after Vishwakarma lost consciousness, the leopard went away from the spot without harming him, he pointed out.

“We will try to find out if there is any movement of the injured animal in that range and if it needs rescue support. It is advised that workers and staff wear helmets while riding two-wheelers in the area,” Sharma said. Installation of lights and CCTV cameras in the area is also necessary, he said.

