Mumbai: 'Majority Of MLAs With Us,' Says Sunil Tatkare As EC Begins Hearing Both Factions Of NCP On Claims To Party’s Name, Symbol

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare | File

Mumbai: "Majority of MLAs, not just from Maharashtra, but from other states also, are with us. Moreover most of the office bearers too have lent support to Ajit Pawar as party president, " state NCP (Ajit Pawar group) President Sunil Tatkare said here on Friday even as the Election Commission began hearing the case regarding which group shall get the party name and symbol.

NCP's pyramid-like structure

Tatkare also said that the NCP has adopted a pyramid-like structure, which is distinctly different from that of the Shiv Sena, the NCP has a provision for election and hence if the election of Ajit Pawar is challenged, that shall be responded to. He also stated that the Ajit pawar faction has support from 43 MLAs in Maharashtra and 7 from Nagaland as of now and the number can grow in near future. Claims in this regard have been moved before the Speaker of the legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar faction told the Election Commission that according to the Constitution of the party, one who has numbers behind them will have the authority to appoint office bearers. This renders the previous appointments null and void, they added. Adv Abhishek Manu Singhwi presented Sharad Pawar faction's side before the Commission wherein their main argument was that the Constitution needs to be upheld and appointments need to be made as per the Constitution of the party.

Pawar's argument against freezing party symbol

The Sharad Pawar faction is also learnt to have argued against freezing the party symbol. They also told the commission that the evidence presented by the Ajit Pawar faction are false and they include documents related to diseased persons also, On the other hand the Ajit Pawar accused Sharad Pawar of running the party in a whimsical fashion.

