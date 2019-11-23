Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in cloth godown in Kalbadevi; fire tenders rushed to the spot

On Saturday, a level-2 fire broke out early morning in a cloth godown in Kalbadevi area of South Mumbai, reported news agency ANI. After the fire broke out fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has now been doused. No casualties reported so far. More details awaited.
