Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel; visuals surface

A major fire broke out at the Raghuvanshi Mill compound near Lower Parel's Big Bazar on Friday. No injuries have been reported so far yet.

Several fire tenders were deployed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The level 3 fire was reported around 7.15 pm IST.

According to preliminary information, the flames are confined within a office on 3rd floor of a four storeyed commercial structure.

More details to follow...

