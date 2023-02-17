Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel; visuals surface

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Major fire breaks out at Raghuvanshi Mill compound in Lower Parel; visuals surface

According to preliminary information, the flames are confined within a office on 3rd floor of a four storeyed commercial structure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
A major fire broke out at the Raghuvanshi Mill compound near Lower Parel's Big Bazar on Friday. No injuries have been reported so far yet.

Several fire tenders were deployed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The level 3 fire was reported around 7.15 pm IST.

More details to follow...

