 Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kurla West
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kurla West | Representational Image

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in godown at Kurla West on Wednesday evening. Fire fighting operations were underway till late evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as a school located on the upper floor of the godown had closed at 5 pm.

The blaze erupted at 5.45 The presence of plastic materials and chemical drums in the godown contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared a level two fire after reports of chemical blasts.

Although the school located above the godown was closed, locals noted that the fire had caught on the furniture inside the school. Twelve fire tenders, along with water tankers and other firefighting vehicles, were engaged in extinguishing the blaze. Fire has been extinguished by 10.30 pm.

Also local police and staff of L ward, were mobilised to assist in the operation. Fire brigade officials stated that the situation worsened due to the chemical and plastic materials stored in the godown, which facilitated the rapid spread of the fire. "We could hear the explosion of chemical drums within an hour after the fire broke out. The plastic packaging material stored in the godown worsened the situation," said a local.

