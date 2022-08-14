Mumbai: Major administrative reshuffle in BMC ahead of elections; Kiran Dighavkar transferred for second time in a month

PTI

In an administrative reshuffle in the BMC on Friday, two deputy municipal commissioners (DMCs) and five assistant municipal commissioners (AMCs) were transferred. AMC Kiran Dighavkar, who is known to be close to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, was transferred second time in a month. Dighavkar, who was transferred to E ward in July, now will take the charge of P North.

In an order issued by BMC administration on Friday, DMC Dr Sangita Hasnale waas shifted to Zone 1. Chanda Jadhav, the present DMC of Zone 1, will replace Dr Hasnale. AMC Swapnja Kshirsagar of F South (Parel) was moved to A ward (Colaba, Churchgate). She is replaced by Mahesh Patil who is presently in charge of P North (Malad).

Mrudula Ande, an AMC of M West (Chembur), is now in charge of encroachment removal. Ajaykumar Yadav, an executive engineer, has been given additional charge of E ward (Byculla, Nagpada). Ande is transferred for the third time in a month. She was first transferred to N ward (Ghatkopar) on July 14, within 15 days she was shifted to M West ward on July 29. Before she could start work, she is given responsibility of the encroachment removal department.