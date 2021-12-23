Mumbai: Mahim police arrest three people from MP for cheating man of 1 lakh

Mumbai: The Mahim police in Mumbai have arrested three people from Madhya Pradesh for cheating a victim to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. The police said the victim had ordered a gaming machine on OLX. The accused shared a link and asked to pay different taxes and was cheated.

The Mahim Police have registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The victim was cheated for Rs 1.05 lakhs. The police during the investigation found an amount that was sent through google and phone pay to the state bank of India bank account of Rajesh Yadav (21) and Akhilesh Yadav (29).

Accordingly, under the guidance of Vilas Shinde, senior police inspector, Mahim police station a team started the investigation. A team headed by Santosh Mali, police sub-inspector, were investigating the matter. The Mahim police team with the help of technical details laid a trap and arrested the two accused. On further investigation, it came to light that the transaction to their account was made through the help of Brijraj Sahu (27). "Search for Sahu was carried out in the locality. He too was arrested. All the three were produced in court and after taking transit remand were brought to Mumbai," said a police officer.

The police said they arrested three accused are identified as Rajesh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Brijraj Sahu. All three are residents of Madhya Pradesh. "We have arrested the three accused and are in search of the main accused who is absconding," said a police officer from Mahim police station.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:16 PM IST