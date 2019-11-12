Mumbai: Mahim building tilts due to Metro work; MMRC orders structural audit

On Monday, a building located on Mahim (West)’s LJ Road has tilted to one side and developed cracks. This had reportedly happened due to construction work at the Colaba-Seepz-Metro-3.

According to Hindustan Times, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said on Monday that a structural audit would be carried out to understand the extent of the damage. Other residential societies in the area have expressed concerns regarding the safety of their buildings. The incident took place on November 9, when metro work was going on. Around midnight, the residents of Laxmi Niwas, which also has four commercial establishments inside it, felt their beds shaking and doors and windows rattling.