Mumbai: Mahim building tilts due to Metro work; MMRC orders structural audit

On Monday, a building located on Mahim (West)’s LJ Road has tilted to one side and developed cracks. This had reportedly happened due to construction work at the Colaba-Seepz-Metro-3.
According to Hindustan Times, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said on Monday that a structural audit would be carried out to understand the extent of the damage. Other residential societies in the area have expressed concerns regarding the safety of their buildings. The incident took place on November 9, when metro work was going on. Around midnight, the residents of Laxmi Niwas, which also has four commercial establishments inside it, felt their beds shaking and doors and windows rattling.
Later, ceilings started developing cracks too. One of the building’s resident said as per a Mumbai Mirror report that they heard a crash at night. In the morning they saw that the building had developed cracks after which the residents were told to vacate the building by November 10. The members of all the 25 odd families staying at Laxmi Niwas have been temporarily moved to a nearby hotel by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).
The residents of other nearby buildings such as Saman Taj and Meher Manzil, were also affected by the tremors due to the ongoing Metro work. Other residents of Laxmi Niwas have expressed displeasure with the incident. An MMRCL spokesperson told the Mumbai Mirror, “Work on the Sitaladevi underground station is on. There was a leakage and our team is on the job now, trying to plug it.”