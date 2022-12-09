Mumbai: Maheshwari Mandal holds 'Gita Jayanti' event at Raj Bhawan

Mira-Bhayandar: The Maheshwari Mandal in Bhayandar organised a religious function on the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Dec 4, which was graced by Governor Mr Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Apart from other religious performances, around 80 children aged between 6-17 years mesmerised the audiences by reciting shlokas (verses) from chapters of the holy Bhagwad Gita.

Mandal president Mr Natwar Daga and secretary Mr Narayan ji Toshniwal felicitated Mr Koshyari by presenting him a 'Rajasthani saafa' (a style of the turban worn in Rajasthan), a bouquet of flowers, a coconut and a printed edition of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. In his welcome speech, Mr Daga gave a brief introduction of the social activities carried out by the mandal and its spiritual objectives including 'Nitya Karo Gita Paath, Har Din Ganga Aachman'.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the mandal, motivated the children to keep up with the religious values and told them to accomplish every task by keeping faith in the almighty. Later, a tour was hosted for the children to have a glimpse of the places inside Raj Bhawan.

