Mumbai: MahaWakf Sends 13,500 Notices To Increase Its Revenue Generation From WAKF Properties

The Maharashtra State Board of Wakf, or MahaWakf, has sent around 13,500 notices to initiate the process of signing fresh lease agreements to increase its revenue generation from Wakf properties.

In the last couple of months, these notices have been sent to institutes and organizations registered with MahaWakf. Through the notices, the board has sought their audit reports and details pertaining to the lease of Wakf properties they operate on, sources said.

Earlier in 2021, MahaWakf had constituted a special committee to explore avenues to increase revenue generation. The committee was entrusted with the task of evaluating the properties that the Wakf board owns and also conducting a fresh survey to identify real estate pieces that have been drawing lower than normal rents.

Leasing out MahaWakf properties at nominal rates

There has been a practice to lease out MahaWakf properties at nominal rates. To discontinue this, the Union government introduced a set of rules in 2014 with regards to leasing of such properties. The law on the same was amended in February 2020. The revised rule has a formula based on which lease has to be charged. Ready reckoner rate is the benchmark to levy rent for immovable Wakf properties. In case of hospitals, educational institutions and social sectors, it will be not less than 1% per annum, whereas for commercial activities, it will be not less than 2.5% per annum of the ready reckoner rate.

As the new set of rules were never implemented in Maharashtra, the process has now commenced.