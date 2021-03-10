Mumbai: MahaTransco sets a new record, transmits 25,800 mw of power

The state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MahaTransco) on Tuesday at 11.16 am transmitted 25,800 mw, which was the record power demand of the state. The state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) had recorded a demand of 22,339 mw at that time against the transmission of 25,800 mw by MahaTransco. Mumbai’s power demand share was 2,864 mw.

MahaTransco’s earlier record was a transmission of 24,200 mw on October 22, 2018.

According to MahaTransco, the rise in demand for power is attributed to the restoration of industrial activity, especially following the revival of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Further, the demand is rising also due to temperature rise and spike in demand from the agriculture sector.

MahaTransco set the transmission record on a day when the state-run power generation company Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco) on Tuesday had done a record power generation of 10,445 mw.