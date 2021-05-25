Mumbai: Maharashtra sticks to ‘non-exam route’ for Class 12 students

Senior officials of the Maharashtra School Education Department said that they have stood by the ‘non-examination route’ suggestion for Class 12 students, considering COVID-19 risks. All state governments were expected to submit their suggestions to the union minister of education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, by Tuesday.

Sources from the state school education department said a no-examination route for Class 12 students will be explored for Maharashtra. A senior department official said, “We are working on developing a uniform assessment policy where students can be marked in an unbiased manner without exams.”

For the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students, the state will wait for directions from the Centre and the concerned board authorities.

The principal of a Bandra school said, “Conducting offline exams for Class 12 students will pose several risks to not only the students, but also the teachers and staff. The central and state government must focus on alternative methods for assessment.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders and student organisations have suggested that the state explore an internal assessment, home tests, assignment and alternate evaluation methods to assess students.

Yasmeen Ali, a student leader said, “The COVID-19 situation is different in each state. The central government should allow the state governments to take a decision based on the situation. It is not advisable to conduct offline exams due to COVID-19 risks and it is not possible to conduct exams online due to lack of technical infrastructure.”

Francis Joseph, co-founder of School Leaders Network (SLN), said, “It is good to see that Maharashtra and Delhi have voiced their option for non-examination route for Class 12. It is a realistic call to a collective decision.”

However, the final decision regarding the Class 12 exams and entrance examinations for professional courses will be taken by June 1 after suggestions from all state governments are reviewed, said Nishank.