Mumbai: Maharashtra sees less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra witnessed less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday. 29,644 new cases and 555 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the respective tallies to 55,27,092 and 86,618 so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has touched 2 per cent. 60,70,801 patients have recovered and were discharged till now.

“Of the 555 deaths reported today, 369 occurred in the last 48 hours and 186 took place in the last week. The deaths that have occurred before the period of one week in various districts have been updated on the portal today. These entries have been added to the cumulative state death tally and so there is an increase of 708 deaths,” said a senior health official.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,416 new cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count now stands at 6,95,080 with 14,522 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate has crossed 300 days and the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.22 per cent.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the corporation plans to wait and watch for now. “Mumbai’s positivity rate has been reducing. However, we have to watch the rate of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) before we take any decision about easing restrictions after June 1,” said Kakani.

The civic body may not even close the COVID-19 care centres till the disease trend is clear during the monsoon, he added. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised governments that the positivity rate should remain at 5 per cent or lower for at least 14 days before reopening.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical adviser to the state government, said Mumbai cannot afford to resume normal life completely till its satellite cities have settled. Dr Pradeep Awate, who heads the epidemiology cell of the state Public Health Department, said the positivity rate has been declining ‘quickly’ in Maharashtra. “We prefer to check the positivity rate for over a week, as the daily rate could be affected by low testing numbers over the weekend. Having said this, the positivity rate in the state is dropping fast. From 25.2 per cent a month ago, we are down to 14 per cent this week,” he said. He expects the steep decline to continue. “We are likely to drop to 8 per cent in a week’s time and to the magical number of 5 per cent by the end of the month,” he added.