Mumbai: Maharashtra Regressed By 10 Years, Says Patole; Lists Government's Failures

While calling it ‘unconstitutional’, ‘insensitive’ and ‘corrupt’, MPCC chief Nana Patole slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state as it completed one year on Friday.

“People of the state wish that this 'misgovernance' should go away soon,” Patole said, adding “Due to a part-time home minister, criminals are roaming scott-free, police are lethargic, and there is rise in crime against women.” He also targeted the government for losing the proposals for industries like Foxconn-Vedanta to other states. The state has lost billions in investment and millions of jobs in the past one year, he said.

“This year has been marked by treachery, dishonesty with the people and regression of the state by at least 10 years - all this at the behest of Delhi,” Patole said while criticizing the government. Self-righteous people do not want this unconstitutional, insensitive and corrupt 'misgovernance' in the state, he added.

“Even the Supreme Court has said that all the decisions taken during the formation of this government were ‘wrong’. The government was formed by misusing the Raj Bhavan, giving ‘Khoke’ to the MLAs and the fear of ED and CBI action. The government is unconstitutional but even after the Supreme Court decision, the ED government is clinging to the chair. It has not taken any welfare decision during the year,” Patole said.

Farmers' plight ignored

He also accused the government of only promising help to farmers and not delivering when the farmers were in distress due to heavy rains and hailstorms.

“Soybean and cotton are lying at the farmer's house due to massive drop in prices. During the seven months of the Shinde government from July 2022 to January 2023, 1,023 farmers committed suicide, which comes to one suicide every 10 hours,” Patole added.

Law and order situation has deteriorated

“Law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and riots have taken place at 20 places in the last four months. Women are not safe in the ED government. Mumbai was known as a safe city for women but girls are being abused, killings of women are on the rise, more than 4,000 women and girls have disappeared. Even in cities like Pune, girls are attacked in broad daylight.

"The state does not have a full-time home minister, he is in-charge of six-seven departments, and has the guardianship of six districts, hence, is unable to pay attention to the home department. Not only the MLAs of the ruling party but also the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are now publicly threatening the opposition. Under the ED government, action is being taken only against opposition parties,” Patole said.

Maharashtra's industries have gone to Gujarat

“Maharashtra was always a leading industrial state, however, the ED government has destroyed it. ₹1.5 lakh crore joint venture like Vedanta-Foxconn and over one lakh employment creation projects have gone to Gujarat. Tata Airbus project, bulk drug park, medical device park and marine academy have moved out of Maharashtra, which has resulted in losing over two lakh job opportunities,” Patole said.

“The ED government is anti-farmer, anti-labour, anti-minority, anti-Dalit. People’s money is being squandered on events and publicity without doing any work. The double engine government has derailed in Maharashtra,” Patole said, adding prosperity can't be achieved only through advertisements.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the government shall not last long. “We don’t consider this as a government. The treachery is one year old today. Next year it won’t be there,” Raut said.