Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates sewage treatment plant at Byculla zoo; see pics

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated a sewage treatment plant at Byculla zoo.

Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA said the plant will make the zoo self-sufficient to meet its water needs as it will treat water from Byculla sewage and provide five lakh liters of clean water per day for upkeep, thus cutting down consumption from the city’s supply.

Thackeray also inaugurated a dedicated birds walk-through exhibit and biome theme garden to showcase the indigenous & medicinal flora today.

"Today, we inaugurated a Sewage Treatment Plant at Byculla zoo. This plant will make the zoo self-sufficient to meet its water needs as it will treat water from Byculla sewage & provide 5 lakh liters of clean water/day for upkeep," the Maharashtra Minister tweeted.

"We also inaugurated a dedicated birds walk-through exhibit and biome theme garden to showcase the indigenous & medicinal flora," he added.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:30 PM IST