Mumbai: Maharashtra govt mulls options as BMC polls likely to be pushed to April

Mumbai: The State Election Commission (SEC) has set in motion the ward delimitation exercise, but since the tenure of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ends on March 8 the elections could be pushed to April due to the OBC reservation issue.

The state government is exploring two options to either appoint an administrator to government the corporation or extend the tenure of the ruling dispensation led by the Mayor by a few more months.

The last BMC election was conducted on February 22, 2017, and the Mayor was elected on March 9, 2017. Therefore, the tenure of the ruling party will end on March 8, 2022.

On the other hand, the OBC reservation is presently pending before the Supreme Court. So the chances of completion of the election process before March 8 are minimal. So the question arises, who will handle the administration till the new Mayor gets elected?

"The authority lies with the Chief minister. He will decide who will take charge of the BMC administration. He may give an extension to existing members or he could give the charge to an administrator. But one thing is certain, the BMC election will be held after the first week of April," a senior BMC officer told FPJ.

The BMC has drawn rough plans for the BMC elections and estimated that around 60,000 manpower could be required to conduct the elections.

"The same amount of people are needed for smooth functioning of the election. We can arrange additional manpower from employees of the Mumbai Port Trust, the State and Central government, and school teachers," said the additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

"There were 8,500 booths in 2017 and we have planned to keep more than 11,000 booths this time. In 2017, around 1,200 voters could have voted at one booth but this time we will reduce this number to 800, considering the Covid-19 situation," he added.

To avoid overcrowding at counting centres, the BMC has planned to display the election counting online, "Discussions are going on with the IT teams so that we could show the counting process and the results online. We plan to give CCTV camera output on the website so that people will not gather outside the counting booth," Kakani said.

He also made it clear that Covid Appropriate Behaviour will continue during the election process, and every voter must wear a mask when he enters the polling booth. “We will arrange sanitisers outside the booth," he added.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:09 PM IST