Mumbai: Maharashtra Govt doubles financial aid to farmers hit by retreating rains & floods 

The opposition has targeted the state government for not being sensitive towards the farmers distress caused due to the heavy rains and floods.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Maha Govt doubles the financial aid to farmers hit by retreating rains and floods  | Representative pic
Mumbai: In a much needed relief to the farmers hit hard by retreating rains and floods, the Shinde Fadnavis government on Thursday announced hike in the financial assistance to them.

Funds allocated

The government has earmarked Rs 222.32 crore from the state contingency fund and government funds. This is in addition to the allocation of Rs 5439.07 crore to pay assistance to loss of crops and public properties due to rains from June to October. 

The state government today issued the government resolution and announced rise in the financial assistance to the farmers hit following damage to the agriculture on irrigated and non-irrigated lands and also for the damage to multi year crops. 

For the dry crop land, the government has announced an increase to Rs 13,600 per hectare up to three hectares from Rs 6,800 per hectare up to 2 hectares, for the crops on irrigated land, Rs 27,000 per hectare up to 3 hectare from Rs 13,500 per hectare up to 2 hectare and for damage to multi year crops Rs 36,000 per hectare up to 3 hectare from Rs 18,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares.

