Mumbai: Maharashtra government to set up state-level committee to check poultry sector's issues

Mumbai: State government to set up state-level committee to check poultry sector's issues | Twitter

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon establish a state-level coordination committee to address the issues faced by the farmers who are engaged in poultry business in the state.

The animal husbandry and dairy development minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, announced here on Friday after his meeting with the various stakeholders. The committee will consist of representatives of poultry farmers, companies, and the state government.

The poultry farming segment in Maharashtra, with an annual turnover of over Rs 35,000 crore, has flourished with the joint efforts of farmers and private investors.

All necessary measures will be taken by the government

Patil said that all necessary measures will be taken by the government to prevent the financial exploitation of poultry farmers. The minister announced that a coordination committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Animal Husbandry Commission to look into the issues faced by the poultry farmers.

As they have been demanding that the companies purchase birds and eggs from them. In addition, the committee will also go into the problems regarding raising broilers and layer chickens. Broilers are raised for meat, while layers are grown for eggs.

Farmers are demanding that electricity be charged at an agricultural rate for poultry businesses and that the Gram Panchayat tax be reduced.

"Measures will be taken to amend the terms and conditions of this agreement so that the agreement made between the companies and the poultry professionals should not be one-sided and should serve the interests of both the poultry professionals and the companies,’’ said Mr Vikhe-Patil. He added that injustice will not be allowed for poultry professionals.

Decision on bullock cart races soon

Vikhe-Patil directed the district-level officials to take a decision regarding relaxation in the organisation of bullock cart races after reviewing the situation in the district related to lumpy skin disease.

It is the role of the government to continue bullock cart races, and for that, the government will give the necessary support. The government will also extend its support to the senior lawyers who have been appointed to plead the state government’s case during the final hearing of the bullock cart race in the Supreme Court.