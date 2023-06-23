Mumbai: Maharashtra Government Presents Drama On Sacrifices Of Women In Veer Savarkar's Family

Savarkar |

The cultural department of Maharashtra Government has decided to present a special drama on sacrifice of women in Veer Savarkar's family. The first show of the drama is to be held at Nagpur on Monday, June 26.

Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar along with his two brothers - elder Ganesh aka Babarao Savarkar and younger Dr. Narayan Savarkar - had dedicated his life for freedom of India. The contribution of these three brothers in India's freedom struggle is well documented.

Savarkar's women family members also contributed immensely

However, the other members of Savarkar family, especially wives of these three brothers, too have made huge sacrifices for the cause of India's freedom which has not been documented well enough. Anunaad Kalavishkar, a Pune based cultural institution has made an attempt to document the life and work of wives of the three Savarkar brothers in the drama named Triveni. The state government has organized a show of this drama at Nagpur, said a senior official from the office of Cultural Minister.

The government on Friday cleared the proposal for the expenditure of the drama. A total of ₹2,20,500 will be spent on the drama, the GR said.

Read Also Gandhi and Ambedkar Being Replaced by Veer Savarkar is 'Misinformation': DU VC