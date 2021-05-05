Mumbai: Maharashtra government orders safety audit of 22 colleges and hospitals

Against the backdrop of recent incidents of fire outbreaks in hospitals, Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh announced that the safety inspection and audit of 22 government colleges and hospitals will be conducted through the National Safety Council, which is an autonomous body affiliated to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It will be launched immediately.

“All 22 government medical colleges and hospitals in the state would be subjected to security checks by the National Security Council. The security test will cost around Rs 37.22 lakh. The safety inspection aims to improve hospital management and the welfare of patients, students and employees,’’ said Deshmukh.

These government colleges include Government Medical College and Hospital, Gondia, Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur, Government Medical College and Hospital, Jalgaon, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Science Institute, Latur, Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur, Government Medical College, Miraj, Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, Mumbai, Grant Government Medical College, Sir JG Group Hospitals, Mumbai, Nursing Training Institute, Mumbai, St George's Hospital, Mumbai, Government Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur, Health Squad, Savner and Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, Nanded.

Other medical colleges and hospitals include Dr Vaishampayan Smriti Government Medical College, Solapur, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Solapur, Health Squad, Tasgaon, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Government Medical College and Chhatrapati Pramila Raje General Hospital, Kolhapur, Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandrapur, Shri Bhausaheb Hiray Government Medical College and General Hospital, Dhule, Health Squad, Paithan, Government Medical College and Hospital and Cancer Hospital, Aurangabad and Government Medical College and Hospital, Akola.