Mumbai: Maharashtra government calls for a low-key Ramzan Eid

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the low-key celebration of Ramzan Eid slated for May 14. The government has urged the Muslim community to do all rituals at home and not in mosques or at public places. Muslims should perform Namaz, Taraweeh and Iftar in their homes without gathering in a mosque or a public place. They have been requested to strictly follow the ‘BreaktheChain’ order.

The government has also urged Muslims to celebrate the holy month in a very simple manner by strictly following social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitisers in public places with not more than five people gathering at a time.

The government has urged the Muslim community members to follow timings laid down for shopping. They should not gather in the markets other than the declared timings. As the prohibitory orders are in place, the vendors should not put up their stalls during night.

The government has clearly said the religious, political, social and cultural functions and processions are banned to avoid crowding. The celebration of Ramzan Eid should be simple by the religious leaders, social and political activists and voluntary organisations.

According to the government, the COVID-19 norms including wearing face masks, social distancing and use of sanitiser be followed on the day of Ramzad Eid.