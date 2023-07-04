Mumbai: Maharashtra First State To Have Green Hydrogen Policy

Mumbai: In a boost to the renewable energy projects, the state cabinet under CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday gave nod to the Green Hydrogen policy of the state. Maharashtra is the first state to have such a policy. The cabinet also sanctioned ₹8,562 crore for the implementation of the policy.

Green hydrogen is obtained by electrolysis of water. This process is powered entirely by renewable energy, so it generates no polluting emissions into the atmosphere and is the cleanest and most sustainable hydrogen.

PM Modi has announced the National Green Hydrogen Mission under which a task of development of green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country by 2030 has been set. The state finalised the policy in accordance with the mission and keeping in view the state's green hydrogen production capacities and potential, said a CMO official after the cabinet meeting.

Concessions for generating renewable energy

The state currently has an annual demand of 0.52 MMT of green hydrogen demand which is expected to reach up to 1.5 MMT by 2030.

Under the policy, the projects generating renewable energy or procuring it under open access from other states, Discoms or power exchanges for self consumption would get concessions. Projects for the production of green hydrogen or related products can be registered with MahaUrja (Ministry for Renewable Energy) office and they shall get 50 per cent and 60 per cent concession in transmission and wheeling charges respectively for 10 years after the project gets operational.

Stand alone and hybrid projects will get 100 per cent concessions in power tariff for 10 and 15 years respectively. They would also be entitled to claim cross subsidies and waiver of additional charges as well as eligible for the package scheme of incentives of 2019.

Read Also Green Hydrogen policy to support Renewable Energy capacity addition

Policy promises plenty of perks

To make the proposition more lucrative, the policy also promises giving 30 per cent of the capital expenditure as grant, within the limit of ₹4.5 crore, for the first 20 green hydrogen refuelling plants in the state. Similarly, the first 500 hydrogen cell passenger transport vehicles would be granted a maximum of ₹60 lakh under the 30 per cent grant scheme. The projects would also get exemption in local body taxes, NA tax and registration fees, the policy said.

The state government would spend ₹40 crore over next 10 years on the trained human resources for the green hydrogen cell and system for single window clearance.

Read Also Torrent Implementing Green Hydrogen Pilot For Blending In City Gas Distribution

Scholarships for students

Among other decisions, the cabinet also decided to give scholarships to bright students from the Maratha, Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi castes for education in foreign countries. A total of 75 Sayajirao Gaekwad Sarthi scholarships will be given every year for pursuing higher education at institutions with global ranking of up to 200. An amount of ₹25 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme for the first year.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for bearing expenses on a domestic help, a driver and the telephonic communications for the retired high court Judges. The proposal was based on the facilities made available by the Punjab and Haryana HC for their retired judges.