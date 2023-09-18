Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Pledges Timely Decision On Disqualification Pleas, Following Supreme Court Directive

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

After the Supreme Court directed Speaker of Maharashtra assembly Advocate Rahul Narvekar to set a timeline for deciding disqualification pleas, the speaker on Monday said that he shall ensure that there is no delay all the while also ensuring that there is no haste while deciding the case.

“The hearing on disqualification petitions has already begun and we shall ensure that there is no delay. However, we shall also ensure that no decision is made in haste,” Narvekar said while reacting to the SC directives during hearing on a petition by Shiv Sena (UBT).

“I haven't received anything from the Supreme Court officially as yet. I'll need to take the complete information and then only I can react to it,” Narvekar said.

He also said that in fact the Supreme Court has endorsed that the post of Speaker of legislature is a statutory post.

“I'll need to know what exactly the Supreme Court has said. We shall take the whole information and then act accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, informing the media about top court's disapproval of Narwekar's delay in decision on disqualification petitions, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said, “In the hearing, the Supreme Court said as per its judgment released on May 11, wherein it was decided that Maharashtra assembly Speaker will take a decision regarding disqualification, no proceedings were held so far even after four months. The court kept waiting for it... Without taking much time, the disqualification proceedings should begin.”