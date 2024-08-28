Mumbai: MahaRail's 6-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge At Reay Road Nears Completion; Set To Open By November 2024 | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The city is set to introduce its second cable-stayed bridge by November 2024, marking a significant advancement in its infrastructure landscape. Following the success of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the city's first cable-stayed bridge, this new six-lane bridge at Reay Road is nearing completion, with 88 percent of the work already finished. The project is being spearheaded by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MRIDC) also known as (MahaRail).

However according to an official from MahaRail, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link spans across the Mahim Bay. "The Reay Road project will be the first cable-stayed road overbridge (ROB) built on the land mass of the city" he said.

Earlier, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has entrusted MRIDC to re -construct dilapidated British Era Road Over Bridges in Mumbai and sub-urban areas. Considering the tremendous Road Traffic in a city like Mumbai, in most of the cases, MRIDC has planned to build new Cable Stayed Bridge adjacent to existing one and then demolish the existing bridge.

According to sources, MahaRail has initiated the construction of three cable-stayed road overbridges at Reay Road, Byculla, and Dadar Tilak Bridge, with plans to complete them within two years. However, due to encroachment issues, the projects at Byculla and Ghatkopar have faced delays and are now expected to be completed by December 2025.

"The Reay Road bridge, spanning 385 meters, is being built with a center pylon system, where stay cables are erected on the central spine girder of the bridge. This design choice minimizes the number of piers and foundations needed, reducing construction time and impact on underground utilities" said an official.

The Reay Road ROB construction scheme utilizes segmental construction, allowing for better quality control and quicker assembly. Prefabricated segments are manufactured off-site and transported to the bridge location for erection. This method, combined with a simple steel girder system for straight alignments, facilitates efficient construction.

"With a project cost estimated at Rs 145 crore, the new bridge will have six lanes and include footpaths for pedestrians, ensuring smooth traffic flow. The structure will accommodate traffic movement under the Barrister Nath Pai Road underpass and maintain the necessary vertical clearance for vehicles passing under the Eastern Freeway" he said.

Aesthetically, the bridge will feature architectural LED lighting and will include a Bridge Health Monitoring System to enhance safety parameters. "Once completed, the new cable-stayed bridge will not only serve as a critical infrastructure improvement but also as an aesthetically pleasing addition to Mumbai's landscape, enhancing the heritage appeal of the area" said an official of MahaRail.