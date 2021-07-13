Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Ltd to increase CNG and PNG prices from July 14 - Check revised rates

In order to partially cover operational costs and additional expenditure due to increase in gas pipeline transportation cost, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is constrained to increase its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs 2.58/Kg and Domestic PNG price by Rs 0.55/SCM in and around Mumbai effective from midnight of 13th July 2021 / morning of 14th July 2021.

Accordingly, revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG and Domestic PNG in and around Mumbai will be Rs 51.98/Kg and Rs 30.40/SCM (Slab 1) and Rs 36.00 /SCM (Slab 2) respectively.

After the above revision, MGL’s CNG offers attractive savings of about 67% and 47% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai. MGL’s Domestic PNG offer 35% saving as compared to current price of Domestic LPG and deliver unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers.