Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices

Mumbai: Due to reduction in the price of domestically produced natural gas by the central government, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) will be reducing its compressed natural gas (CNG) price by Rs 2.04/kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.19/SCM in and around Mumbai effective from midnight.

Accordingly, revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG and PNG will be Rs 49.95 per kg and Rs 30.60 per SCM (Slab 1) and Rs 36.20 per SCM (Slab 2) respectively.