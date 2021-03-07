Mumbai: Mahagenco sets new record by achieving thermal load of 8,140 mw

Maharashtra set a new record in thermal power generation on March 7, when a load of 8,140 mw was achieved at 8.15 am with a 90 per cent plant load factor from the nine operating power generation plants by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco). Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that the previous thermal load record was of 7,611 mw on May 20, 2019. ''Hearty congratulations to Mahagenco officers, engineers, technicians and staff,” said Raut in his tweet.

On March 5, the Mahagenco had recorded an average load of 7,061 mw and achieved the highest daily thermal generation record of 169.474 million units. The nine generation plants operating with 90% plant load factor include Bhusawal unit 4 (94%), Bhusawal unit 5 (98.96%), Chandrapur unit 8 (99.94%), Chandrapur unit 9 (95.55%), Khaperkheda unit 3 (91.16%), Khaperkheda unit 5 (90%), Paras unit 3 (95.42%), Parli unit 6 (91.16%) and Parli unit 8 (94.48%).

Raut tweeted, “Wish to congratulate all officers, employees and technical staff of Mahagenco for achieving a new milestone. Feel proud about you and wish to see this performance daily.”

Mahagenco has an installed capacity of 13,602 MW. This comprises thermal (nearly 75%, which is 10,170 MW) and a gas-based generating station at Uran, having an installed capacity of 672 MW.

Hydro electric projects in the state of Maharashtra were designed, erected and commissioned through the Water Resource Department (WRD). After commissioning, these projects were handed over on a long term lease to Mahagenco for operation and maintenance. At present, there are 25 hydel projects with a capacity of 2,580 MW.

Mahagenco, in a bid to fulfil the renewable power obligation of the distribution companies in the state, has commissioned 180 MWp solar power projects till date.

The power generating company is implementing capacity addition programmes of about 9,320 MW. Project execution work of 3,230 MW is in full swing and 6,090 MW projects are in the advanced stages of planning.

