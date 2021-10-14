Mumbai: Maha logs 2,219 new Covid cases, city registers 481 cases

Mumbai witnessed a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 481 new cases and three fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total case count in the city to 7,49,074 with 16,167 deaths so far. Maharashtra too witnessed a slight surge in Covid cases on Tuesday, with 2,219 new infections and 49 Covid deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 65,83,896, with 1,39,670 fatalities till now.The doubling rate of Mumbai has increased to 1,102 days, while the recovery and weekly growth rate remained constant at 97 per cent and 0.06 per cent respectively.

Surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate said that the state is monitoring the numbers. The rise in cases is due to overcrowding in the last two weeks due the festive season. Moreover, they are increasing testing which will help in diagnosing Covid cases and control the transmission.

“Due to crowding during celebrations, we expected some rise in cases. It is crucial to keep testing in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, there is no indication of the third wave so far,” he said.

Officials said that they are also focusing on speeding up the vaccination drive in districts where the percentage of the first and second dose is low. The vaccination drive will also help in preventing the third wave, officials said.

