Mumbai: Maha Cabinet expresses concern over rising Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra Cabinet took a serious note of rising Covid-19 cases amid finding new variants. However, the cabinet was worried about the weekly growth rate of Covid-19 patients which is ranging between 0.13 to 3.29 % in the state.

Of the 36 districts, the weekly high growth rate in Nanded is 3.29%, Nandurbar 3.04%, Akola 2.77%, Aurangabad 2.41%, Parbhani 2.38%, Jalna 2.30%, Washim 2.06%, Buldhana 1.99%, Nagpur 1.87%, Wardha 1.87%, Dhule 1.73%, Yavatmal 1.66%, Hingoli 1.56%. Nashik 1.34%, Jalgaon 1.33%, Beed 1.21% and Pune 1.11%.

Further, the doubling rate as on March 23, was 63.73 days which was 420.59 days on December 31, 2020, 566.13 days on January 31, 2021 and 194.60 days on February 28. The death rate was 2.09% on March 24, against 2.12% on March 23, 2.56% on December 31, 2020, 2.52% on January 31, 2021 and 2.42% on February 28, 2021.

The recovery rate on March 24, was 88.21% compared to 88.73% on March 23, 93.95% on February 28, 95.19% on January 31, and 94.64% on December 31, 2020.

The cabinet decided that the district collectors should be directed to increase the daily testing and vaccination to combat the virus. On March 23, 1,41,856 tests per million were conducted, on February 28 (1,23,884), on January 31 (2,10,990) and on December 31, 2020 (96,402).