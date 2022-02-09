Mumbai: Magistrate loses Rs 1.19 lakh in card cloning fraud

Mumbai: The Kurla police recently registered an offence of cyber cheating after a fraudster allegedly cloned a debit card of an additional metropolitan Magistrate of Kurla court and siphoned off ₹1.19 lakh from his account. The magistrate is identified as Jaydev Ghule who works in court number 11 at Kurla court.

The magistrate's cheating was going on since January last year however it came to light only recently when he updated his passbook and found multiple withdrawal entries. After realising about the cheating he blocked his card and approached the police.

The Kurla police have registered an offence aginst an unknown accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for cheating by personation (419) and cheating (420) along with Information Technology act sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources), said police.

Total ₹1.19 lakh have been siphoned off by the unknown fraudster in 17 transactions after clonning the Magistrate's card. As per the passbook entries, first withdrawal of ₹10,000 took place on January 4, 2021, while last on January 2 this year, said police.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:11 PM IST