Mumbai: Magistrate Court Summons Nirmal Group For Failure In Giving Flat

The Metropolitan Magistrate court, Mulund, has issued summons to Nirmal Group on the complaint filed by a mother-son duo for not giving possession of the flat booked in February 2013 in Nirmal’s real estate project in Thane. The complaint was filed by Juliana D’Souza and her son Deon D’Souza in March 2021 under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act against Nirmal Lifestyle (Kalyan) Ltd.

The court had accepted the complaint and issued summons to the company to initiate proceedings and asking them to respond to the allegations. The complainants claimed that they were residing in a small 1BHK house in Ghatkopar, but needed a bigger flat after Deon planned to marry. The family agreed to purchase the flat in Nirmal’s project ‘Glory’ in Wadavali, Kalyan, for Rs25.70 lakh.

An agreement for sale was signed in February 2013. The family claimed that through great hardship, by borrowing funds, they paid full consideration for the flat. The company had agreed to give possession by June 2016.

The family claimed that even until 2019, when Deon finally got married, the company had failed to give possession. As a result, he had to stay in a rented accommodation by paying Rs10,000 per month. Until filing of their complaint, the family had not been given possession, which caused them a monetary loss as well as severe harassment.