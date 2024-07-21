Mumbai: Magistrate Court Denies Bail to Kamala Mills Owner Ramesh Gowani in Cheating Case | Representational Image

The Metropolitan Magistrate court has rejected the bail plea of Ramesh Gowani, the owner of Kamala Mills Compound, observing that he may hamper the investigation in the cheating case in which he was arrested earlier this month.

As per the police, in 2013, Gowani approached the complainant, Amarlal Nagpal, for development of his land at Khar Danda, Santacruz, and promised to pay Rs20 crore, commercial properties and flats, totalling Rs67.50 crore. Nagpal claimed that Gowani cheated him on the second part of the agreement.

However, Gowani has denied the allegations and said he paid Rs 4.70 crore in pursuance of the conveyance deed. He said he also handed over one flat worth Rs7.50 crore as part of the consideration. He has alleged that the complainant failed to perform his contractual duties under the deed wherein he was to clear all the dues and grievances of slum dwellers. Owing to this alleged negligence, Gowani’s right to develop was purportedly terminated under the SRA Act.

The prosecution objected to the plea and argued on breach of trust, saying Gowani didn’t give promised 10 flats to Nagpal, selling seven of them to a third party and mortgaging two with a financial institution. Nagpal’s lawyer, Hare Krishna Mishra, also contended that Gowani made them sign the conveyance deed but didn’t make full payment.

The court rejected Gowani’s bail plea, noting that the matter is serious and the investigation is still underway. The court said that if Gowani is released on bail, he may hamper the investigation and tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses.