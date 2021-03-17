Mumbai: Madrasa teacher gets 5-year-jail, Rs. 30K fine for sexual assault

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old who worked as a Madrasa teacher in a Tilak Nagar Madrasa to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old there in 2018.

Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma said that the child, a resident of Chembur, had identified the man in court during her testimony in January last year. She had told the court that he had started teaching them only 15 days prior to the incident. The man had asked her to stay back when she was leaving with all students after classes. He had then taken her to the washroom, where he half undressed her as well as himself and then sexually assaulted her. She began to cry and he opened the door. The child had further told the court that he then started walking beside her with his hands on her shoulder and told her not to disclose the incident to anyone or that he would beat her. She came home and disclosed the incident to her mother.

During trial, the man had taken the defence that the complaint was made in anger as he was short tempered and had beaten her for not doing her homework.

Special Judge Bharti Kale imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 on the man and directed that of it, Rs. 20,000 be given as compensation to the victim. The court also directed that she be given compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The man had been in custody since March 2018. The court said he is entitled to set off for the period spent in prison.