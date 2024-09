Representational Image

Mumbai: Two persons, including a teenager, from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly trying to illegally sell firearms in Powai on Saturday.

The duo has been identified as Sachin Kishwah, 18, and Amarkumar Nai, 23.

Acting on reliable information, the crime branch unit 10 laid a trap and seized two country-made pistols and four live rounds from both the accused.