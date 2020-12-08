Mumbai: 'Made-in-India' vaccine trials at JJ, Lokmanya hospitals

Mumbai: Both the State-run Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy and civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospitals have kick-started the clinical trials of the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine -- Covaxin. So far, 190 volunteers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, which is in Phase 3 of the trials.

On November 30, JJ hospital started trials for Covaxin, in which1 80 people had participated. However, Sion hospital started the trials on Monday and thus far, 10 volunteers have been administered the vaccine. “Currently, 5-6 people have received the vaccine but this number will increase shortly,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean, Sion hospital.

In the last week of October, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had selected the two hospitals for the pan-India trial of Covaxin, manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. As many as 2,000 volunteers aged between 18 and 60 years will be included in the trial. Of this, 20 per cent will be people with comorbidities while 5 per cent will comprise medical health workers. The volunteers will be tracked for 12 months, as per the rules of the ICMR.

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and nationwide trials began from July 2020.

Alongside the trials, preparations for storage have also begun. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the four medical colleges - KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper - would be able to store up to 1.5 lakh vials.