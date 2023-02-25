Mumbai: Lured with 6th Pay Commission benefits, elderly woman loses Rs10L

Representative Image |

An octogenarian lost Rs10 lakh to two unknown persons after they lured her with gratuity and provident fund benefits under the “6th Pay Commission”. The 83-year-old woman, a retired bank employee and a resident of SBS Road, lodged a complaint with the Colaba police.

As per the police, she received a call from an unknown mobile number on Feb 16. The female caller claimed to be an official from the “Gratuity and Provident Fund” office in New Delhi. She was told that the office assists senior citizens and claimed that she is entitled to Rs4.86 lakh credit in her Employee PF account. The fraudster then induced her to pay on various pretexts and made her transfer money into different bank accounts.

The fraudster made the elderly woman speak to her “boss”, who further convinced her with the “6th Pay Commission” narrative and said she would have to fill four forms and pay a certain amount for each form. The woman was induced to pay Rs10 lakh from Feb 16-22.

However, when the demand for money kept continuing, the senior citizen realised she was being duped and lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D ((cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Companies Act.