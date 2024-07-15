Mumbai: LTT-Gorakhpur Express Smoke Incident Disrupts Morning Commute; Brake Binding Issues Investigated |

Mumbai: LTT- Gorakhpur Express encountered a distressing incident on Monday as it was held up between Dombivli and Thakurli on the down fast line. The delay, caused by brake binding issues, rippled through the morning commute affecting two other mail/ express and two suburban train services.

At approximately 6:32 am, smoke was reported in coach S-8 of the LTT- Gorakhpur Express, prompting concern among passengers. Fortunately, swift action by railway authorities prevented the situation from escalating into a larger crisis. By 6:51 am, the smoke was successfully contained and the train resumed its journey.

The disruption wasn't limited to just the Gorakhpur Express. Two other express trains, Tapovan and Indrayani Express, were also impacted by the delay. Additionally, two suburban services, a Kalyan local and a Karjat local, experienced disruptions due to the incident.

Thankfully, Central Railway has confirmed that no injuries were reported among passengers. However, the incident caused considerable panic among those on board as well as inconvenience to commuters relying on the affected train services.

Upon investigation, authorities determined that the smoke and subsequent minor fire were caused by brake binding issues, highlighting the importance of regular maintenance and vigilance in ensuring passenger safety on railway networks.

Point Failure at Andheri Disrupts Western Railway Services too

Western Railway's local services were also affected on Monday evening following a point failure at Andheri station. The incident, which occurred around 4 pm, resulted in disruptions to several trains on the busy suburban network. According to officials, the point failure was promptly rectified within ten minutes of its occurrence.

However, despite the quick resolution, the cascading effects of the disruption led to delays affecting over a dozen trains, with some running behind schedule by up to 15 minutes. Passengers were inconvenienced during evening hours as the railway staff worked swiftly to normalize operations.

Confirming the development a senior official of WR said, "Our technical team responded promptly, and normalcy was restored just within 10 minutes ".