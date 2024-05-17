 Mumbai LS Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Alleges Shinde Sena's Offer Cash To Withdraw
Ghadge filed a complaint against Deepak Pawar and Vaibhav Thorat at Cuffe Parade police station on May 11, citing IPC sections 171-E (bribery) and 188 (disobedience to public servant's order), along with a relevant section of the Representation of the People Act.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Independent candidate from South Mumbai Prashant Ghadge, 38, has filed a case of alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) against two Shiv Sena (Shinde) office bearers. Ghadge alleges that the accused offered him Rs 2-5 lakh to withdraw his candidacy. He further alleges that they assured him a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Yamini Jadhav to discuss his withdrawal. The case was registered at Cuffe Parade police station on May 11.

According to the police report, Ghadge, a vegetable seller residing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Colaba, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the South Mumbai constituency. On May 6, at 11.51am, he received a call from his friend and Shiv Sena vibhag pramukh Deepak Pawar, who expressed a desire to meet him. They agreed to meet near Maker Tower no. 5 on the car parking road. When Ghadge arrived at the location at 12.45pm, he grew suspicious and began recording on his mobile phone without Pawar's knowledge.

Pawar, already present, offered him Rs 2 lakh to withdraw his candidacy, which Ghadge refused. Pawar then urged him to speak with party secretary Vaibhav Thorat. Thorat offered Ghadge Rs 2-5 lakh to withdraw, citing concerns about vote division and Ghadge's potential loss in the election. Ghadge declined the offer in anger.

Thorat then proposed a meeting with Yamini Jadhav at 10.00pm at the party office. Thorat also promised to arrange a meeting with the CM, but Ghadge refused.

On May 8, Ghadge circulated the recording via WhatsApp to his friends. Later that day, at 1.30pm, Pawar visited Ghadge's residence, threatening him to delete the recording and forcing him to record a video in support of Yamini Jadhav. He issued threats and insisted that Ghadge speak with Thorat on the phone, which Ghadge refused. The following day, Pawar returned, inquiring about Ghadge's decision, to which Ghadge reiterated his refusal to delete the video or withdraw his candidacy.

On May 11, Ghadge approached the Cuffe Parade police station and filed a complaint against Deepak Pawar and Vaibhav Thorat under the Indian Penal Code sections 171-E (bribery) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), along with a relevant section of the Representation of the People Act.

