Mumbai: LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135 from today - check latest rates

The demand for LPG cylinders in the country surged as more and more people resorted to homemade food amid the coronavirus lockdown. The situation escalated to an extent that IndianOil chairman was forced to issue a statement suggesting that there was no shortage of LPG in the country and customers should refrain from panic buying.

However, with deduction in salary, loss of jobs, feeding the poor, there remained a need for a trim in price rates for cooking gas, considering it is an essential during a pandemic. According to latest reports, in a third consecutive rate cut, LPG cylinder in Mumbai will now cost ₹579, as compared to ₹714.50 earlier, with effect from today.

As for other metros, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi, has been reduced from ₹744 to ₹581.50. In Kolkata, cooking gas fuel rate has been cut by ₹190 to ₹584.50. In Chennai, LPG cylinders will be sold at Rs569.50.

The 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has become the main stay of cooking in the country as government has expanded its coverage to over 96 per cent of households. Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY), additional 8 crore connections have been given to women member of poor families who were depending on wood and coal for cooking. The country in all has over 35 crore active LPG customers.

While stalk shortages are being rebutted by companies, sources indicated that a few bottling units of marketing companies are left with meagre stock of LPG and stick would need to be replenished soon to meet the rising demand.