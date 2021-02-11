Mumbai: Low footfall continues at vaccine centres for second day

Low turnout of beneficiaries at the vaccine booths of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued for the third straight day on Thursday. According to the data shared by the civic body, 5,707 of 9,375 of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) were inoculated in the last 24 hours at the 23 vaccine centres in Mumbai. Overall, 61 per cent beneficiaries were vaccinated compared to the 69 per cent turn out reported just a day before.

Senior health officials said police officials as well as the staff from the collector's office and civic departments are amongst those coming forward. Moreover, walk-ins continue to be the preferred mode. “It doesn’t mean HCWs and FLWs are not coming forward. All the registered beneficiaries are visiting vaccine booths according to their time and comfort. Sometimes, they are stuck in their work due to which the numbers get reduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has been increasing the number of the COVID-19 vaccine centres on a daily basis. Currently, there are 23 vaccine booths across the city, of which 10 have been added in the last one week.

Several vaccination centres are recording more walk-in healthcare workers stepping up for vaccination than those with scheduled appointments. Centres, in Mumbai, said about 50 per cent are doctors, nurses and paramedics who simply walk into the centre.