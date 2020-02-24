Mumbai: Lottery for 3,835 houses for mill workers, BDD chawls to be held on March 1

Mumbai: A lottery for 3,835 houses, which are ready for possession and located in the defunct Bombay Dyeing Mills, Srinivas Mills and Bombay Dyeing Spring Mills, will be held on March 1.
Likewise, for another 1, 244 houses obtained from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a lottery will be conducted on April 1.
Also, to meet the housing demand of Mumbai mill workers, the chief minister has asked officials to prepare a consolidated report of 70 acres of unused land parcels in Mumbai and suburbs, where 35,000 houses for mill workers could be built.
Uddhav has asked MHADA to conduct yet another draw by lots on March 15 for 260 tenants who have shifted to transit houses.
In this, the beneficiaries will get to know on which floor their houses will be located; moreover, housing agreements will be signed with these 260 lottery winners.
The move will help build confidence among tenants who are yet to vacate their existing houses, eventually speeding up the redevelopment project.
Surprisingly, in both important meetings held by the CM at Sahyadri guesthouse, State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was not present
