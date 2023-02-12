Mumbai: Missing Durban man found after 14 days

Representational Image

Mumbai: Fourteen days after the 69-year-old retired Durban man, Dhramalingum Pillay (Dan), went missing from the Mumbai International Airport, he was finally found near the Khar police station on Sunday morning after a few citizens spotted him referring to his picture on the poster.

His daughter, Rebecca Pillay, who was on a tireless search for her father along with the Mumbai police and the South African embassy, finally breathed a sigh of relief after finding her missing father.

Short term memory loss

Dan, who also has short term memory loss and speaks only in English, was last seen walking out of the airport premises the day they were supposed to head back to South Africa on January 30.

While speaking about the case, Investigation Officer (IO), police inspector Sushant Bhavchkar said, “The missing person has been found; there was a wide search all over the city for him. Some of the citizens saw the posters and informed the Sahar police about him on Sunday morning.”

“He is in good health but doesn’t have much memory of the days that he spent in the city,” added the police inspector.

"So glad that he is finally with me"

Rebecca had been staying in hotels since the day her father went missing and was searching for him day-in and day-out with the help of the police and a family friend. She had rented a scooter and put up several posters everyday around the city. She had also offered ₹50,000 for anyone who finds him.

“We found him on Sunday morning, I am so glad that he is finally with me,” said Rebecca while speaking to FPJ. The duo has planned to fly back home soon.

