e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: LoP Ambadas Danve lambasts state report card by Governor Ramesh Bais

Mumbai: LoP Ambadas Danve lambasts state report card by Governor Ramesh Bais

Ambadas Danve said that the current state dispensation has no interest in Maharashtra and has shown the previous MVA government’s 39 schemes as its own.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve has alleged that the State Government’s works, as highlighted by Governor Ramesh Bais in his speech, have in no way benefited Maharashtra.

Offering a point-by-point rebuttal while addressing the Council on Thursday, Danve said that the current state dispensation has no interest in Maharashtra and has shown the previous MVA government’s 39 schemes as its own.

The 26,000km of road network started getting built in 2000 and not 2014, said Danve, adding that family members of industrialists have been needlessly placed on the Board to make suggestions for MAITRI (the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Scheme).

Danve says people not getting proper water supply

Despite the much touted Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Danve said thousands of people in the state are still homeless. “There can be tap in every home, as publicised, but the government should provide water for it to be of use,” he said.

Danve shot out that is only the Centre will do everything then what would the State Government do. “I have heard from ruling party leaders that several citizen-oriented decisions have been taken by the state, but what about the implementation?” he asked, further questioning the government on the Jai Jai Maharashtra song that has omitted the last three stanzas from the original.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

He said the Governor’s views on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue are unclear. On the government’s Davos trip, he alleged that firms working in Maharashtra were shown with American and British antecedents and contracts were signed to prove that foreign investment has been brought in.

“In Gadchiroli, a big firm has started its business and the government claimed 3,500 jobs were given to locals but only 513 local adivasis have been given jobs,” Danve said.

Vis-à-vis cotton imports from Australia, as per the request made to the Centre, he said Maharashtra has good quality of cotton lying with farmers. He also shredded several other state accomplishments.

Read Also
Maharashtra SSC 2023: Dip in registrations caused by Covid, say experts
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai reeling under Influenza A spread, doctors treating 4-5 cases per day

Mumbai reeling under Influenza A spread, doctors treating 4-5 cases per day

Mumbai: Labourer falls from 21st floor after losing balance

Mumbai: Labourer falls from 21st floor after losing balance

Palghar Shocker! Minor raped, murdered by neighbour over quarrel with her family

Palghar Shocker! Minor raped, murdered by neighbour over quarrel with her family

Thane: Security guard prevents woman from committing suicide

Thane: Security guard prevents woman from committing suicide

Mumbai: Four arrested from Deonar for selling banned cough syrup, 840 bottles seized

Mumbai: Four arrested from Deonar for selling banned cough syrup, 840 bottles seized