Mumbai: LoP Ambadas Danve lambasts state report card by Governor Ramesh Bais

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve has alleged that the State Government’s works, as highlighted by Governor Ramesh Bais in his speech, have in no way benefited Maharashtra.

Offering a point-by-point rebuttal while addressing the Council on Thursday, Danve said that the current state dispensation has no interest in Maharashtra and has shown the previous MVA government’s 39 schemes as its own.

The 26,000km of road network started getting built in 2000 and not 2014, said Danve, adding that family members of industrialists have been needlessly placed on the Board to make suggestions for MAITRI (the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Scheme).

Danve says people not getting proper water supply

Despite the much touted Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Danve said thousands of people in the state are still homeless. “There can be tap in every home, as publicised, but the government should provide water for it to be of use,” he said.

Danve shot out that is only the Centre will do everything then what would the State Government do. “I have heard from ruling party leaders that several citizen-oriented decisions have been taken by the state, but what about the implementation?” he asked, further questioning the government on the Jai Jai Maharashtra song that has omitted the last three stanzas from the original.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

He said the Governor’s views on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue are unclear. On the government’s Davos trip, he alleged that firms working in Maharashtra were shown with American and British antecedents and contracts were signed to prove that foreign investment has been brought in.

“In Gadchiroli, a big firm has started its business and the government claimed 3,500 jobs were given to locals but only 513 local adivasis have been given jobs,” Danve said.

Vis-à-vis cotton imports from Australia, as per the request made to the Centre, he said Maharashtra has good quality of cotton lying with farmers. He also shredded several other state accomplishments.